Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Lokayukta police caught a Patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Morena on Monday.

According to the information, Lokayukta Police were continuously receiving complaints against Patwari Suresh Banjara.

Patwari Suresh Banjara had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 thousand from farmer Kendra Singh Sikarwar in the name of the transfer of land.

Further investigation is underway.

(More details awaited)