MP govt to issue guidelines for security agencies involved in cash transportation, says minister Narottam Mishra | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will come up with guidelines for private security agencies involved in the transportation of cash for banks and ATMs, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Such guidelines will help in protecting the vans carrying cash from incidents of loot, he told reporters.

Only trained personnel can be deployed for the security of such vehicles, he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The state government will issue guidelines for the transportation of cash by private security agencies. A proposal in this regard is being prepared," Mishra said.

Such private security agencies will need to produce a certificate of training of their security personnel, he said.

The vehicles used for carrying the cash will be monitored through the GPS, the minister said.

For carrying the cash amount, transportation will be allowed only in specially designed vehicles, he said.

These measures will ensure the security of vans carrying cash and prevent incidents of loot, Mishra added.

Read Also MP: Six from terrorist group Sufa held in Ratlam for planning bomb blast