MP Government’s decision to engage retired doctors, irks young doctors

BHOPAL: A section of young doctors have opposed the government’s decision to engage retired doctors on contractual basis.

Medical Officer Association has opposed the decision taken by health department in Narsinghpur district.

The commissioner office issued an order this Saturday extending services of CMHO (Chief Medical and Health Officer) Narsinghpur district for one year on contractual basis.

The medical officer association has pointed out that employment on contractual basis was meant for engaging doctors to provide treatment to the patients. However, extension to a CMHO for administrative purpose doesn’t seem to suit the objective.

State president of medical officers association, Devendra Goswami said that the state government had made provision for contractual employment of doctors in view of acute shortage of doctors in the state.

“Why a retired doctor should be given a year’s extension for administrative work?” said Goswami. Such posts can be filled easily by the next doctor or official in the hierarchy, he added.

The medical officer association has demanded that the rule related to contractual work in the department should be amended.

Contractual doctors should be taken in to provide treatment to common people and not for administrative purposes, said Goswami.

A large section of young doctors are in anguish over government’s decision. The association said that representations will be send to the authorities concerned. If there is no response by the authorities then doctors association might call a meeting to decide future course of strategy to put pressure on the government.