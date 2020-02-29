1,500 Home Guards in Madhya Pradesh to not get work, salary for two months

BHOPAL: From Sunday around 1,500 Home Guards around the state will not going to get the salary for two months March and April, because the department is not having the budget to provide them work and pay them.

HGs are struggling hard to get the work of 12 months in place of 10 months, according to the HG manual the HGs are the volunteers and they are entitled to get the work of 10 months in a year.

Some of the Guards had also filed the petition in the High Court seeking stay on the orders of the Director Home Guards.

On October 10, 2019, a meeting was held in which the top officials of the state government decided to continue the ‘call off, call out’ scheme in the state.

The decision is taken on the basis of the MP Home Guard Act April 13,2016. Whereas it is alleged that the act is having many disparities which go against the interests of guards.

On January 22 the DG HG, Ashok Dohre issued the orders stating the decision to implement the call off and call out scheme.

On January 27 the Home Guards around the state gathered in Bhopal and stage demonstration. The DG warned them to returned to their services or to face the action, from January 28 evening. The protesters pull off their strike and returned to the services.

Recently on February 5 the High Court delivered the stay orders on the order issued by the DG on January 22, but till date no fresh order has been issued by the administration.

Budget woes: The main issue of the call off and call out is related to the budget. The department is getting only Rs 300 crore in a year to run the department and the department needs around Rs 260 crore for the salaries for the 10 months and to pay the salary of 12 months they need more budget.

The department has issued an order for the HGs to appear in the medical board to get the fitness certificate. The other tool is used against them as they had to obtain the character certificate from the police station. Sources informed that in none of the forces the character certificate is required every year. It is sought only in special cases.