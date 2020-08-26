MP Government to implement master plan with changes

The state government has no proposal to shelve the master plan. After 25 years, the city’s master plan was released in March this year.

The master plan was released during the last days of the Congress rule for including objections and suggestions in it.

When the BJP returned to power in March, after the fall of the Congress government, it was thought that the Bhopal Development Plan 2031 would be annulled. Now, the state government is planning to implement it by making some changes in it.

The time limit for hearing objections and suggestions for master plan was extended because of corona pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The time limit ended on August 9. There will be a meeting for master plan, and it may be released afresh after certain amendments.

The master plan has been released after 1995. It was prepared keeping in view the city’s population of 35 lakh in 2031.

During its 15 year-rule, the BJP government tried to release it, but could not for some or the other reason.

In 2009, the master plan was released but because people opposed some of its provisions, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan put it on hold.

A few eminent citizens are opposed to the master plan. Former chief secretary Nirmala Buch has written a letter to Chouhan requesting him to cancel the plan calling it dangerous to for lakes and local environment.

The state government wants some improvements in plan, and has handed it over to a committee of experts. Environmentalists are against certain provisions including the one for construction near Upper Lake. The government is planning to delete such provisions as the citizens are opposing.

According to minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh, a decision on the master plan will be taken at a meeting. All suggestions will be considered.