MP: Freedom Fighters Remembered In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day was celebrated at government degree college Uchehara with enthusiasm.

Principal/administrator Anurag Bardhan Pandey hoisted the national flag.

President of Janbhagidari Samiti Rupesh Kumar Shukla presided over the function.

Manager of the State Bank of India Preetesh Kumar Sharma was the special guest.

Bardhan spoke about the contribution of freedom fighters and urged the students and teachers to work for the nation. Shukla urged the students to build a strong character. Sharma presented a TV set to the degree college on behalf of SBI.

Balloons released

Chhatarpur: An aircraft was used to salute the national flag from the sky at the main Independence Day function in the district.

All government offices and educational institutions celebrated the 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm. Collector Sandeep GR hoisted the national flag on the Independence Day.

The main function was held at Pandit Baburam Chaturvedi stadium. The collector was the chief guest at the function. Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi inspected the parade from a jeep.

The collector honoured Lakhan Lal Chaurasia, Ramswarup Gupta and Rammurti Chaurasia for their contribution in upholding democracy.

School children presented a cultural programme. Government employees were honoured for their outstanding contribution.

National Flag hoisted

Ganj Basoda: All government organisations and educational institutions in the city celebrated the 77th Independence Day. Cultural events were also organised on the occasion. Main function of the day was organised at the Lal Parade ground. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Shashi Anil Yadav hoisted the national flag on the office premises.

Saplings planted

Rehti: The Independence Day was celebrated in Rehti with great enthusiasm. Special guest Ramgopal Tailor, in charge municipal officer and eminent citizens were present at the main function. Seventy-five saplings of various plants were planted on the occasion. Freedom fighters were also remembered. Chairman of Nagar Parishad Rajendra Patel said the aim was to make people aware about the importance of protecting the environment.

