 MP: Fed Up Of Family Dispute, Gwalior Man Shoots Himself In Car
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Fed Up Of Family Dispute, Gwalior Man Shoots Himself In Car

MP: Fed Up Of Family Dispute, Gwalior Man Shoots Himself In Car

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and immediately took Arun to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of the family dispute, a man allegedly shot himself dead inside his car parked near Govind Puri intersection in the posh area of Gwalior on Tuesday. Police reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Read Also
Man In Bhopal Loses Rs 5 Lakh In Online Gaming
article-image

Deceased is a farmer and land businessman by profession

According to the information, a man named Arun Tomar, left the house without informing. The deceased is said to be a farmer and land businessman by profession. He reached near the Govindpuri intersection of the university with his car in the morning and parked the car near the bungalow of the Vice Chancellor. Later, he shot himself with a licensed pistol.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the University Police Station area police officers immediately reached the spot and found him lying in a bleeding state in the car. Tomar was immediately taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Along with this, the police also informed the family members of the deceased about the matter.

Read Also
Bhopal's Gangster Muskaan Is A Bollywood Fan: 7 Interesting Facts About Her
article-image

Arun was under stress due to a family dispute

In the initial investigation, the police have come to know that Arun was under stress due to a family dispute.The police have started detailed interrogation of the relatives while sending the body to the post-mortem house. .

Read Also
Bhopal: 4 Trade Worth Rs 150 Crore Affected Due To Mandi Strike
article-image
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather News: Rain Break Ends, Showers Likely In Over 15 Districts

MP Weather News: Rain Break Ends, Showers Likely In Over 15 Districts

MP Shocker! Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Neighbour On Terrace In...

MP Shocker! Mother Kills 3-Year-Old Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Neighbour On Terrace In...

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

3 Persons Killed As Tractor Overturns In Bid To Save Cow In MP's Raisen

3 Persons Killed As Tractor Overturns In Bid To Save Cow In MP's Raisen

MP Congress Urges ECI To Add Poll Spend By BJP Candidates In Their Election Expenses

MP Congress Urges ECI To Add Poll Spend By BJP Candidates In Their Election Expenses