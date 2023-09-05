MP: Fed Up Of Family Dispute, Gwalior Man Shoots Himself In Car

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of the family dispute, a man allegedly shot himself dead inside his car parked near Govind Puri intersection in the posh area of Gwalior on Tuesday. Police reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deceased is a farmer and land businessman by profession

According to the information, a man named Arun Tomar, left the house without informing. The deceased is said to be a farmer and land businessman by profession. He reached near the Govindpuri intersection of the university with his car in the morning and parked the car near the bungalow of the Vice Chancellor. Later, he shot himself with a licensed pistol.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the University Police Station area police officers immediately reached the spot and found him lying in a bleeding state in the car. Tomar was immediately taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Along with this, the police also informed the family members of the deceased about the matter.

Arun was under stress due to a family dispute

In the initial investigation, the police have come to know that Arun was under stress due to a family dispute.The police have started detailed interrogation of the relatives while sending the body to the post-mortem house. .

