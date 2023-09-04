Bhopal: 4 Trade Worth Rs 150 Crore Affected Due To Mandi Strike | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indefinite strike was observed in 230 mandis in the state on Monday to press for 11-point demands including reduction in mandi tax and abolition of destitution duty.

Trade worth Rs 150 crore was affected due to indefinite strike. On Monday, a delegation of traders called on MD Mandi Board Shriman Shukla. Bhopal Mandi president Harish Gyanchandani said,

"230 mandis were closed and traders were on strike demanding reduction in mandi tax. Traders said that government was charging 1.5% mandi tax, which they want to reduce to 1%. Business worth Rs 150 crore suffered.”

Other demands

*Land and Infrastructure Allotment Rules-2009 should not be implemented on land or structures allotted to Mandi Samitis.

*Nominal rates instead of collector guidelines for fixing lease rates * No compulsion for license security

*Separate license system for commercial transactions. Increase of Rs 25,000 in assessment fee should be abolished. Previous fee Rs 5,000 should be restored.

*Process of account verification/re-account verification should be abolished.

*Ban on increasing farmers' committee security.

*Under Section 23 of Mandi Act, there should be ban on investigation teams at Mandi Board level.

