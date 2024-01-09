MP: Ex-BJP Councillor Dies While Undergoing Sterilisation At Govt Health Camp In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events, a former BJP woman councillor died while undergoing sterlisation at a health camp organsied by Patan health centre in Jabalpur on Tuesday. Her family has alleged doctors' negligence, claiming their patient was not given anesthesia during the process and she died screaming.

The former BJP councillor Pinky Chaddha was 35 years old and was a housewife. Her brother alleged that the negligence by staff of the health centre led to Chaddha's death.

According to him, they failed to conduct basic health checks such as monitoring her blood pressure before the procedure. They also failed to ensure that the targeted body part was numb before proceeding with the sterilisation procedure. He also mentioned that the patient shouted in pain, yet the doctors kept her confined inside for 15 minutes.

She was immediately transported to a medical hospital in critical condition and was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Chaddha's family said doctors were careless during the sterilization camp and accused them of not giving anesthesia before the operation.

The relatives also demanded an investigation into the incident and action against those responsible for the same.

Pinky Chaddha, formerly associated with the BJP in Patan, was a known face in local politics. The Patan Police is looking into the case, and investigating the actual causes surrounding the case.