 MP: EOW Raids Residence Of BJP Leader's Husband In Katni, Discovers 18 Acres Land & Rs 9 Lakh Cash
The team is currently conducting an investigation at the scene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Pcture by Nai Dunia

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-member team of Economic Offenses Investigation Bureau raided the residence of the BJP leader's husband Anil Rai in Katni's Reethi area, on wee hours of Thursday.

According to Nai Dunia, at the Anil Rai works as an Assistant Manager of the Cooperative Society. The team discovered two SUVs, six motorcycles, an FD worth over 4 lakhs, four land registry documents, three registry documents for 18 acres of land, half a kilogram of gold jewelry, approximately 2 kilograms of silver, and cash amounting to 9 lakhs.

The team conducted inquiries regarding properties, cash, and jewelry, including vehicles, and examined documents related to assets.

The team also visited the Manager's residences in Devrikala, as well as his office and shop in Katni.

