MP Elections 2023: Two Leaders From Congress File Nominations From Narsinghpur's Gotegaon Constituency

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an interesting twist, two candidates from the Congress party have filed the nomination from Gotegaon, constituency number 118 on Saturday. Both the candidates-- former MLA Shekhar Chaudhary and former assembly speaker NP Prajapati approached the returning officer to file their nominations.

In the first list, the party announced name of Shekhar Chaudhary from Gotegaon constituency. However, later, the grand old party withdrew his ticket and replaced Chaudhary with NP Prajapati. Now, both-- Chaudhary and Prajapati have filed nomination papers on Saturday from the same seat.

NP Prajapati also filed his nomination from Gotegaon assembly seat.

The congress issued its second list on October 20, which included the names of 88 candidates.

Notably, in place of Shekhar Chaudhary, who was made the candidate from Gotegaon Assembly in the first list, NP Prajapati has been declared the candidate in the second list. After this, Shekhar Chaudhary's supporters expressed their dissatisfaction over this decision of Congress. Shekhar Chaudhary had also talked about reaching Chhindwara and meeting State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

There was anger among Shekhar Chaudhary's supporters and workers in Gotegaon Assembly over the cancellation of Shekhar Chaudhary's ticket from Congress and giving the ticket to former Assembly Speaker and sitting MLA NP Prajapati.

Congress will have to think again to form the government.

Earlier, Chaudhary also asked the party to reconsider this decision and asked the supporters to be patient. Shekhar Chaudhary says that Congress will have to think again about forming the government, because every seat plays a crucial role in the poll battle.

