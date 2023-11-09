MP Elections 2023: 'They Urinate On Tribal Youth,' Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP In Ashoknagar, Says Congress Will Conduct Caste Census | ANI

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress's star campaigner Rahul Gandhi is on an MP tour today. Addressing an election rally in Ashoknagar, Rahul targeted the saffron party over a range of issues from a BJP leader’s peegate to union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s viral video discussing huge amounts of transactions.

Advocating caste census, Rahul said, “BJP leader urinates on tribal youth. In MP, a BJP leader was seen urinating on the face of a tribal youth. Now Tomarji's son is corrupt. A video of his transaction worth crores of rupees was released. I tell Modiji to conduct a caste census but he says that there is no caste.”

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said most of the unemployed youth were from OBC, Dalit or Adivasi communities.

"I met lakhs of youth, and when I asked them what they do, they said they are unemployed. When I asked them what's their caste, they used to say that they were OBC, Dalit or Adivasi. If there are 50 per cent OBCs in the country then to run the government, their share in the government should be the same. If adivasis are 14-16 per cent then they should have the same share in governance," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Congress will conduct caste census'

He said that if Congress forms a government in the state, the party will conduct caste census.

"There's a misunderstanding that MPs and MLAs run the government. I've seen the government from within. The Indian government is being run by 90 senior officials along with PM Narendra Modi. These 90 officials allocate the budget of India...PM Modi says that it's an OBC government and out of these 90 officials how many are OBCs?" he asked.

The Congress leader stated that PM Modi said a few days back in his speech that there's only one caste in India and that is "poor".

"On one side he says that his name is Narendra Modi and he's OBC and on the other side he says that there's only one caste that is 'poor'...I met lakhs of youth and when I asked them if they are unemployed what's their caste, they used to say that they are Dalit, OBC or Adivasi...If there are 50 per cent OBCs in the country then to run the government, their share in the government should be the same," Gandhi said.