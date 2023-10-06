MP Elections 2023: Pitru Paksha Delays Candidate Lists Of BJP, Congress; Expect Names After Oct 14

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expect a slight delay in the candidate lists of BJP and Congress, as both the political parties are restraining themselves from announcing the names due to ongoing Pitru paksha. Hence, there is a speculation in the political circles that the names of the contesting candidates will only be released after October 14, when the Pitru paksha ends.

As per the Hindu mythology, it is believed to avoid beginning of any new work during Pitru paksha-- a 16-day lunar period during which the Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

Notably, till now BJP has announced 79 candidates while Congress is still in wait and watch mode.

After the release of the BJP’s third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all senior leaders will be contesting the election.

Union ministers to contest assembly elections

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

What is Pitru Paksha?

Pitru Paksha, a ritual in which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings.

It is said that the three generations of deceased relatives live in the realm of the afterlife region known as Pitrilok, and that during Pitru Paksha, the god of death, Yamaraj or Yama, releases them to visit their loved ones and take presents, food, and drink.

This year the Pitru Paksha began on September 29 and will end on October 14.

According to the Hindu Mythology, this time of year is not the best for any auspicious occasion like engagements, marriages, or housewarming ceremonies. It is advised to avoid the intake of alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food items. In these fifteen days of Pitru Paksha, using iron utensils, cutting hair, or shaving beard should also be avoided. Throughout Pitru Paksha, one shouldn't buy property or invest in buying any other luxury item.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)