MP Elections 2023: Election Officials To Scrutinise Nomination Papers Today, Candidates Can Withdraw Till November 2

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 105 candidates have filed nominations for the Assembly Elections-2023 in Gwalior till October 30, i.e. the last day of filing nomination. Many of these Congress candidates have also filed two to three dummy nominations. After which, on Tuesday the election officials will scrutinise these nomination forms.

The forms in which deficiencies have been found will be cancelled. Also, the candidates themselves can withdraw their names till November 2.

On November 2, at 5 pm, it would be clear how many candidates are in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections.

Under the program issued by the Election Commission of India for the assembly elections, nominations have been filed from October 21 to October 30. About 70 nomination forms have been submitted on the last day.

Among these, there are many candidates including Congress who have filed two to three nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 31. The work of scrutiny of nomination forms will be done from 11 am to 3 pm in the Collectorate (Election Office) in the room of the concerned Returning Officer determined assembly constituency wise.

Read Also MP Elections 2023: 2489 Candidates File Nomination Papers Across State On Last Day

Candidates can withdraw their names till November 2

After scrutiny of nomination forms, candidates will be given two days time to withdraw their forms. Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms till November 2. After this, the final list will be prepared as to how many candidates are in the fray in which assembly.

Who will check the nomination form and where?

Returning Officer of Assembly number 14 Gwalior Rural and SDM Gwalior Rural Brij Bihari Lal Srivastava will scrutinise the nomination papers received.

The nomination papers of Assembly number 15 Gwalior will be scrutinised by SDM Gwalior City and Returning Officer Atul Singh.

The nomination papers of Assembly number 16 Gwalior East will be scrutinised by SDM Jhansi Road and Returning Officer Vinod Singh.

The nomination papers of Assembly number 17 Gwalior South will be scrutinised by SDM Lashkar and Returning Officer Naresh Chandra Gupta.

The nomination form filled in Assembly number 18-Bhitarwar will be scrutinised by the Returning Officer and SDM Bhitarwar Devkinandan Singh.

Returning Officer and SDM Dabra Munish Singh Sikarwar will scrutinise the nomination papers received in Assembly number 19-Dabra (SC).