MP Elections 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Interacts With Dalits, Tribals In Surajpur Village Of Chandla Constituency

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Surajpur village of Chandla Legislative Assembly constituency in MP's Chhatarpur district and met Dalits and tribals in the village.

The SP leader met the people in the tribal Dalit settlement in the village, interacted with them and drank tea with them.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Akhilesh Yadav said in a post, "Had tea today at one of our party worker's place. It would have been better to drink tea at his residence if the promises made about his residence from Red Fort would have been fulfilled but it did not happen." The SP chief further said in his post that making fake promises based on someone's dream of having a house is not good.

The incumbent MLA from the Chandla assembly constituency is BJP's Rajesh Kumar Prajapati but for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, BJP has fielded Dileep Ahirwar from Chandla while Congress has fielded Harprasad Anuragi against him.

Yadav's meetings in Sidhi and Satna cancelled

The SP candidate from Chandla is Pushpendra Kumar Ahirwar.

The constituency has a significant population from the Ahirwar community.

Akhilesh Yadav's public meetings to be held today in Sidhi assembly constituency and Satna assembly constituency have reportedly been cancelled.

As per the reports, the election public meetings had to be cancelled due to a sudden fault in Akhilesh Yadav's chopper, after which the SP chief visited Chandla Assembly constituency and interacted with people in the Dalit tribal settlement.

Under PDA ('Pichde', 'Dalit' and 'Alpasankhyak'), Akhilesh Yadav has been in continuous touch with the Dalits, backward classes, tribals and minorities and he has spread further awareness about the PDA in these communities.

Amid perceived cracks in the INDIA bloc in light of the breakdown in seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and the souring of ties thereafter, Akhilesh Yadav has been taking aim at both Congress and BJP during his rallies, public meets and interviews and he has been criticising the two parties for the current state of Madhya Pradesh.

Akhilesh slamming both BJP and Congress

Earlier during the week, Akhilesh Yadav, during his visit to Niwari district of MP, slammed the Congress and the BJP and said that both parties have formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but have not done anything for the poor and farmers.

"I am cautioning the public about Congress and BJP because both the parties have formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but the picture of the poor and farmers should have changed. That has not changed. Even today there is poverty, hunger, and unemployment. Why the people will vote for them?" Akhilesh said.

