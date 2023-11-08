MP Election 2023:

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he was not the model of 2018 but of 2023.

Nath made the remark while addressing an election rally in Sanwer assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday. During this he also said that he had come to adopt the Sanwer constituency.

"I have come to adopt Sanwer, the rights that belong to the people of Chhindwara, who have voted for me for 44 years, will be given to the same rights to the people of Sanwer. I don't say this everywhere but Sanwer is a symbol of betrayal (referring to the BJP minister Tulsiram Silawat who shifted to Saffron camp during 2020 political upheaval), that's why I am saying this. Kamal Nath is not a 2018 model but a model of 2023. I will always stand with you (public) for justice," Nath said.

He further said that the picture of the state was in front of everyone "'Chaupat Pradesh' (a ruined state). Ruined health system, ruined education system, ruined agricultural system, ruined industries, ruined economy, ruined ration system and ruined nutrition system, this truth is in front of everyone." "Madhya Pradesh is no longer Madhya Pradesh, it has become a scam state and a corruption state. Today, every individual in the entire state is either a victim to corruption or a witness to corruption," the Congress leader said.

"The election on November 17 is neither of any candidate nor any party but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh and the future of women and youth. The button which will be pressed on November 17 will not be of only one candidate or of any party, it will be the button of the future of the state and future of the youth, of Indore and of Sanwer. If you (public) support the truth then the future will be secured," Nath added.

The Congress leader further attacked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that CM Chouhan did not talk about employment and about farmers.

"Today Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his big leaders do not talk about employment and about farmers. When we talk about farmers, talk about employment, they (BJP) say what has Congress done in 70 years? I want to tell them that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to school, then that the school was built by the Congress. Shivraj ji, the schools and colleges you went to, were built by the Congress," Nath said.

The former CM also alleged that the BJP governement was a symbol of inflation and corruption.

"CM Chouhan's announcement machine and lie machine are running at double speed. Now, the time has come to bid farewell to CM Chouhan. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to him. You (CM Chouhan) have ruined the state a lot. Today you do not see the sorrow of the farmer, you do not see the cry of the youth. But your mouth runs a lot. There is a lot of difference between running one's mouth and running a state. Today the biggest challenge is the youth, they will build our state. Madhya Pradesh has the highest unemployment and today unemployment is our first challenge and I say everywhere that our priority will be unemployment," he added.

"Now the time has come, BJP has only police, money and administration. Seven days are left, after that or where the police, money and administration will go, Kamal Nath will see. In the end I will only say, do not support Kamal Nath or the Congress but must support the truth," Nath added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

