MP Electionn 2023: Kamal Nath Plays Down Rebellion In State Unit Says Everyone Can't Get A Ticket

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has reacted over the voice of rebellions that have erupted within the Congress after the announcement of the first candidate list for forthcoming assembly polls. Kamal Nath said 4000 people had expressed their wish to contest but the Party couldn't give tickets to everyone.

Nath made the remark while speaking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"4000 people have expressed their wish to contest the election but we cannot give tickets to 4000 so some people may get upset as of now but later I believe they will keep serving the Congress party," Nath said.

Meanwhile, reacting to his expectations after the announcement of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly poll scheduled to be held next month, the Congress leader said that they had good expectations.

"We have good expectations. The voters of Madhya Pradesh are realising how they have been made a fool of and how the state has been made a 'Chaupat Pradesh'," the former CM said.

He further said that the party gave 65 per cent tickets to the candidates below 50 years old in the first list of 144 candidates and there were 16 women candidates in it.

Reacting to the rebellions Nath said, "All the people are in contact with me. We also have to look at the caste equation." Besides, on contesting from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath said he was contesting the elections as the party expected him to lead from the front.

Read Also MP Election 2023: Congress To Corner Rival Narottam Mishra Through RSS Old Guard Avdhesh Nayak

Notably, a huge number of Congress leaders from different regions gathered outside Nath's residence in the state capital on Monday after not getting the ticket in the first list that was released on Sunday.

State Mahila Congress President Vibha Patel also reached the residence and said that she would discuss with Kamal Nath about tickets for women candidates.

A Congress leader from Budhni, Santosh Sharma expressed displeasure over party's decision of fielding Vikram Mastal from Budhni constituency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"We have been struggling against CM Chouhan for 18 years but the actor who came from Mumbai (Vikram Mastal), took membership of the party two months ago and has been given ticket to contest election on the seat," Sharma said.

Read Also MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

Earlier, several Congress leaders have left the party across the state after not getting a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly election and some have vowed to teach a lesson to the party.

A congress leader Sharda Khatik, who is currently a district panchayat member, had sought a ticket from Naryoli (SC reserved) assembly constituency in Sagar district from the party but the party didn't give her ticket as a result of which she claimed to resign from the party.

On the other hand, a former MLA of Congress party, Yadvendra Singh resigned from the party after not getting a ticket from Nagod assembly constituency in Satna district (Vindhya Region) and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday. Singh along with his supporters took membership of BSP in the presence of BSP state president Ramakant at BSP state office in Bhopal.

Earlier on Sunday, hours after the Congress released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Vice President of Congress Media Department Ajay Singh Yadav resigned from his post citing injustice to the people belonging to the backward classes.

Congress on Sunday released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding former CM Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

Read Also MP: Three Persons Killed As Two Motorbikes Collide In Vidisha

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)