 MP: Three Persons Killed As Two Motorbikes Collide In Vidisha
PTIUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Representative photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and as many others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening near Shaharwasa village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, under Pathari police station limits, an official said.

Three persons each were riding the two vehicles when the incident occurred, Pathari police station in-charge Babita Singh said.

Two riders of one motorcycle and a rider of the other vehicle were killed after the collision, she said.

The three other persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

