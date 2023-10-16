MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man accused of raping a woman in Satna was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in Satna, and a fine of Rs 10 thousand was slapped on him, official sources said.

The district prosecution officials told the media that the accused is named Lav Kush Dahiya (26). In 2022, he had barged into the house of a woman residing in Satna town late at night, and had outraged her modesty.

Later, a police complaint had been lodged against him and he was arrested. On being produced in the court, the upper sessions judge, Siddharth Tiwari pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 10 thousand was also imposed on him.

