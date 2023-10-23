MP Election 2023: Vote From Home, But How? Here Is All You Need To Know

MP Elections 2023: Elderly And Disabled People Can Vote From Home, Here Is All You Need To Know About This Facility | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has made complete arrangements for elderly and disabled people to cast their votes sitting at home in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The facility has been made available for people older than 80 years of age and disabled voters. Arrangements will be made for setting up a polling center at home where the presiding officer and team will reach to complete the process of voting through postal ballot.

Videography will also be done from the time the voting takes place till the team returns.

To access this benefit, eligible voters will have to fill Form-12, the last date of which is October 25.

Read Also MP Assembly Elections: AAP Fields State Unit President Rani Agrawal From Singrauli Constituency

Here is all you need to know about this facility:

Documents required

If the name of any voter is registered in the voter list but he/she does not have the voter identity card due to some reason, he/she will still be able to exercise his/her voting rights. Apart from the voter identity card, voters will be able to vote in the assembly elections by showing 12 alternative photo ID proofs.

Similarly, if for some reason a citizen does not receive the voter information slip, but his/her name is registered in the voter list, he/she will still be able to vote.

Provisions for voting from home

Elderly and disabled voters will come under its purview. The BLOs will personally contact them within five days of the issuance of the notification i.e. by 25th October.

Criteria for elderly and disabled voters

Such voters will be marked on the basis of age above 80 years and more than 40 percent disability.

How will the Commission contact?

Within five days of the issue of election notification at every booth, BLOs will visit the homes of identified elderly and disabled voters and ask for options. If they want to vote from home, they will be asked to fill the form. Disabled voters will have to attach a certificate of disability.

When will these people vote?

Along with filling the form, the voter will give the option on which day he/she wants to cast his/her vote. That means the voting process will start as soon as the notification is issued.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)