MP Assembly Elections: AAP Fields State Unit President Rani Agrawal From Singrauli Constituency

Rani Agrawal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced the candidature of its Madhya Pradesh unit president and Singrauli mayor Rani Agrawal from the Singrauli seat for the assembly elections scheduled next month.

With the announcement of Agrawal's name, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far released the names of 70 candidates out of 230 for the November 17 elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces Rani Agrawal as a candidate for Singrauli Assembly for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023," as per a release posted on the AAP's official handle for Madhya Pradesh.

Agrawal will face off with Ramniwas Shah and Renu Shah who are in the fray from the BJP and Congress, respectively.

AAP contesting on all 230 seats

Buoyed by its success in MP local body elections last year in which the party garnered close to six per cent vote share, the AAP had earlier announced to contest all the 230 seats in the state assembly polls.

Besides winning the mayor's post in Singrauli, which falls in the Vindhya region, the AAP also bagged around 50 corporator seats across the state.

The AAP had drawn a blank in the 2018 MP assembly elections in which the Congress scored a narrow win over the closet rival BJP.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are mainly focusing on the Vindhya region during the campaign for the assembly polls.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)