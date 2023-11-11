MP Election 2023: Kamal Nath Slams BJP For ‘Misuse ‘ Of Development Funds In Bundelkhand

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath revealed that during his tenure as a Union Minister under the Congress government, Bundelkhand was promised a substantial Rs 8,000 crore package. However, he expressed disappointment, stating that not a single penny was utilized for the intended purposes; instead, it allegedly transformed into a scandal. The remarks were made during Nath's address at a public meeting in Prithvipur, Niwari district, in anticipation of the forthcoming state assembly polls.

In a critical assessment of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's governance, Nath blamed him for inflation, unemployment, economic deterioration, and societal issues such as crime. He accused Chouhan of failing to provide constructive solutions to the state during his 18-year tenure.

Nath expressed his regret, stating, "When I was a Union Minister under the Congress government, we allocated a Bundelkhand package of Rs 8,000 crores. Unfortunately, rather than benefiting the people, the funds became embroiled in controversy. I question whether any of you witnessed any positive impact from this allocation. Ask BJP workers about the fate of Rs 8,000 crores."

He elaborated that the intended purpose of the funds was to benefit farmers, irrigation, schools, hospitals, and generate employment for the youth. Nath highlighted the current challenges faced by various sections of the state and emphasized the urgency of addressing the unemployment crisis, asserting that one crore youth in Madhya Pradesh are currently unemployed.

Nath underscored the significance of the upcoming elections, scheduled for November 17, describing them as pivotal for the future of Niwari, Prithvipur, and Madhya Pradesh. He urged the public to actively participate in shaping their future and determining the kind of state they want to pass on to the next generations. Nath emphasized that the election is not merely about candidates or parties but is crucial for defining the future of the youth.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)