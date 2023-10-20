MP Election 2023: Kamal Nath Avoids Question On Akhilesh Yadav's Betrayal Charge

Kamal Nath |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath chose to avoid questions on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's betrayal charge.

When questioned by reporters in Chhindwara Kamal Nath replied "Are bhai chhodo Akhilesh Vakhilesh" (Forget about Akhilesh Yadav).

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that some "Congress leaders are siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)", adding that he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had known that "Congress would betray them".

He further said he was unaware of the fact that the INDIA bloc has been formed at the national level to defeat the BJP and the alliance partners are not fighting together at the state level.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP Congress Second List: List Of 88 Congress Candidates

"If I had known that the alliance is not on the state level then I would not have sent SP leaders to Digvijaya Singh...I would not have trusted them if I had known that people from Congress would betray us," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reacted over Yadav's allegation saying that the alliance members come together in Delhi but fight in states.

"Since the day this alliance was formed, it has been a strange alliance. They fight in the states and then appear together in Delhi? Does this happen anywhere? This (INDIA alliance) was formed for 2024 (polls). Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said that Congress kept him and SP in the dark for a year. By his usage of the word 'chirkut' it can be understood how he (Yadav) must have felt," CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress' list of candidates, Nath said that there was a very good environment and they would win with an even better number than they had expected.

"The environment is very good. People are calling us and telling us that there is enthusiasm amongst the people. We will win with an even better number than we had expected in the forthcoming assembly polls," Nath added.

The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The list also includes the names of three candidates who have replaced the names announced in the first list. The candidates of Datia seat, Pichhore seat in Shivpuri district, Gotegoan (SC reversed seat) in Narsinghpur district have been replaced.

With this the Congress has announced a total of 229 names out of 230 assembly seats in the state. One seat is still vacant which is Amla (Scheduled Caste reserved) assembly constituency in Betul district.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

Read Also Must Not Forget That Congress Had Made MP A BIMARU State: Tejasvi Surya

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)