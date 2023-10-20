 MP Congress Second List: List Of 88 Congress Candidates
MP Congress Second List: List Of 88 Congress Candidates

Similarly the BJP leaders who have joined the Congress party also got the ticket, the former minister Deepak Joshi has got the ticket form Khategaon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the second list, those who were waiting for long time seeking ticket from the Congress party, the party have not disappointed them. The independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera got the ticket from Congress. He was not a choice of ex- union minister Arun Yadav, but maintained to get the ticket.

The party has given as many as 11 tickets to women candidates in the second list. The ticket from Sagar is given to sister-in-law of sitting MLA from BJP Shailendra Jain, Nidhi Jain. Now Devar-Bhabi will contest election face to face.

