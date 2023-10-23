 MP Election 2023: ‘Haath Ke Panje Par Button Dabana,’ BJP’s Scindia Mistakenly Seeks Votes For Congress, Hilarious Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: ‘Haath Ke Panje Par Button Dabana,’ BJP’s Scindia Mistakenly Seeks Votes For Congress, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

MP Election 2023: ‘Haath Ke Panje Par Button Dabana,’ BJP’s Scindia Mistakenly Seeks Votes For Congress, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

He accidentally urges people to vote for the Congress instead of the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from 2020– when Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had freshly joined BJP, has resurfaced on social media, leaving many people amused and puzzled. In the video, Scindia can be seen addressing a public gathering in Dabra—which was due for bypoll then, after Imarti Devi followed her ‘Maharaj’ and left Congress to join BJP. While delivering the speech, Scindia accidentally urged people to vote for the Congress instead of the BJP.

Read Also
MP: Cash Stacks Of Rs 5 Lakh Recovered From Scooty's Dickey During Poll Code Checking In Gwalior
article-image

During the video, Scindia says, "vishvas dilao ki hath k panje ka button dabega," but he quickly corrects himself by saying, "kamal k phool ka button dabega."

This slip of the tongue has created quite a buzz on social media, with many finding it amusing and perhaps a reflection of Scindia's lingering connection to the Congress, despite his physical presence in the BJP.

Read Also
MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Prayers At Gorkhi Devghar In Gwalior
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: ‘Haath Ke Panje Par Button Dabana,’ BJP’s Scindia Mistakenly Seeks Votes For...

MP Election 2023: ‘Haath Ke Panje Par Button Dabana,’ BJP’s Scindia Mistakenly Seeks Votes For...

Dussehra 2023: Best Places In Bhopal To Witness Ravan Dahan With Friends & Family

Dussehra 2023: Best Places In Bhopal To Witness Ravan Dahan With Friends & Family

MP: Demonetised Cash Worth Rs 47 Lakh Seized In Gwalior

MP: Demonetised Cash Worth Rs 47 Lakh Seized In Gwalior

Bhopal: Ex-Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Umashankar Gupta In ICU After He Suffers Heart Attack

Bhopal: Ex-Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Umashankar Gupta In ICU After He Suffers Heart Attack

MP Election 2023: Vote From Home, But How? Here Is All You Need To Know

MP Election 2023: Vote From Home, But How? Here Is All You Need To Know