MP Election 2023: Campaigning Over, Focus Shifts To Brining Voters To Polling Booths

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The din of electioneering came to a close at 6 pm on Wednesday. Now, meticulous planning is underway to mobilise voters and facilitate their participation in the voting process scheduled for November 17.

Party workers are strategising to ensure maximum voter turnout, leaving no stone unturned in their final push to engage and encourage every voter to cast their vote. Devkaran Jhorad, media coordinator of BJP candidate from Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh, told Free Press that, “Our strategy involves going door-to-door to distribute voter slips.

On polling day, we will encourage individuals to participate in the voting process. Recognising that some may lack transportation, we are committed to arranging vehicles to facilitate their journey to the polling station.

While respecting individual choices, we won’t force anyone to leave their homes, but our focus is on urging and motivating them to exercise their right to vote.”

Deepak Diwan, personal assistant of Congress candidate Manoj Shukla from Narela, said, “Our party workers have been tasked with overseeing each booth. Their responsibility is to ensure the participation of every voter from all booths in the voting process.”

Yogendra Singh Guddu Chouhan, a parshad and team member of the Congress candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, PC Sharma, said, “We are distributing voter slips to every voter.

Each party worker has been assigned distinct responsibilities, some are tasked with encouraging voters to leave their homes and cast their votes, while others will be stationed near the booths to assist voters at the polling location.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)