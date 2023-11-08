 MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket

MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket

Digvijaya was angry as the Congress workers who were denied ticket from the party were not present at the party meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): “This election is between traitors and loyalists,” said National General Secretary of Congress Digvijay Singh while addressing a public gathering in Gwalior on Wednesday. Digvijaya was angry as the Congress workers who were denied ticket from the party were not present at the party meeting.

He added, “I can't see the faces of those who were asking for a ticket earlier. All of them are sitting at home. I can’t tolerate such people. The doors of Digvijay Singh are always closed for such people.”

Read Also
Bhopal: ASI Preeti Bhati To Appear On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC, Episode Airs Today
article-image

In fact, Singh was in Gwalior to address a party meeting to support Gwalior Assembly candidate Sunil Sharma.

“Modi Government Manipulates EVM Machines”

Once again, Digvijay Singh attacked PM Modi saying, “Modi government manipulates EVM machines.” Also, he said BJP commits dishonesty on the voter list.

Singh added, “EVM machines are not used all over the world, even in Pakistan and Bangladesh. That EVM does not obey the orders of the machine operator, it obeys the orders of the chip and software inserted inside it. But fine, we will tolerate it!”

Read Also
Bhopal: Amidst Model Code, ₹1,250 Transferred Into Accounts Of Behnas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Scorching November Heatwave Strikes In State

MP Weather Update: Scorching November Heatwave Strikes In State

MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Controls Its President Kharge By Remote,' Says PM Modi In Damoh

MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Controls Its President Kharge By Remote,' Says PM Modi In Damoh

MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket

MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket

Bhopal: ASI Preeti Bhati To Appear On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC, Episode Airs Today

Bhopal: ASI Preeti Bhati To Appear On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC, Episode Airs Today

MP Election 2023: Horses Beaten With Leather Belts, Tortured In Rally Of BJP Candidate; Distressing...

MP Election 2023: Horses Beaten With Leather Belts, Tortured In Rally Of BJP Candidate; Distressing...