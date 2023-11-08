MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): “This election is between traitors and loyalists,” said National General Secretary of Congress Digvijay Singh while addressing a public gathering in Gwalior on Wednesday. Digvijaya was angry as the Congress workers who were denied ticket from the party were not present at the party meeting.

He added, “I can't see the faces of those who were asking for a ticket earlier. All of them are sitting at home. I can’t tolerate such people. The doors of Digvijay Singh are always closed for such people.”

In fact, Singh was in Gwalior to address a party meeting to support Gwalior Assembly candidate Sunil Sharma.

“Modi Government Manipulates EVM Machines”

Once again, Digvijay Singh attacked PM Modi saying, “Modi government manipulates EVM machines.” Also, he said BJP commits dishonesty on the voter list.

Singh added, “EVM machines are not used all over the world, even in Pakistan and Bangladesh. That EVM does not obey the orders of the machine operator, it obeys the orders of the chip and software inserted inside it. But fine, we will tolerate it!”