Bhopal: Amidst Model Code, ₹1,250 Transferred Into Accounts Of Behnas

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government transferred Rs 1,250 to the accounts of 1.30 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojna before Diwali and the assembly election on Tuesday.

A sum of Rs 1,596 crore was transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries. Because it was an ongoing scheme, the Election Commission did not oppose the move.

The money is transferred on the tenth day of every month. But it was transferred on November 7 because of Diwali and the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC).

Controversy over giving this amount during the election started when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a public meeting that there would not be any function because of the Model Code of Conduct.

The money will, however, be silently transferred to the accounts, the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

The Congress demanded the EC to take cognisance of the issue. Reacting to the Congress’s plea, Chouhan said the opposition was conspiring to stop the scheme.

After the amount was transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts, Chouhan said the Congress had alleged that the money would never be sent under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

No power on the earth can stop it from reaching the accounts of Ladli Behnas, Chouhan said.

