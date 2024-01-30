MP Edu Board Prohibits Crowd & Loudspeakers Near Exam Centres; Violation Calls For FIR

MP Board Examination: Strict ‘NO’ To Crowd And Loudspeakers Around Examination Centres; Violation Calls For FIR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is continuously taking every possible measure to conduct a streamlined and fair examination. Working for the same, the gathering of crowd and use of loudspeakers are prohibited around the examination centres. In case the rules are violated, the loudspeakers will be seized and an FIR will be lodged against concerned people under the Examination Act.

Section 144 will be applicable at examination centres

Section 144 will remain in force up to a distance of 100 yards from the examination centre. Use of mobile, ordinary calculator, scientific calculator, mobile phone, computer is banned in the examination.

Also, for the 10th and 12th board exams, different officers have been deployed at all the examination centres, as well as for bringing question papers and collecting answer sheets. If any kind of collective or individual cheating, changing of question paper or answer book, any incident like running away from exam hall or tearing of the answer book by the candidate takes place in the examination, the Divisional Office as well as the Collector will have to be immediately informed.

1 invigilator for every 20 students

According to Controller of MPBSE Examinations Balwant Verma, one invigilator will be appointed for every 20 students in the examinations. In a class with more than 20 and less than 40 students, two supervisors will be appointed. If the number of students is more than 40, there will be one invigilator for every 15 candidates.

Strict measures have been taken to prevent copying. There is a provision for punishment and fine on candidates who cheat in 10th and 12th exams.

According to the instructions issued by MPBSE, if any candidate uses unfair means in the board examinations or any person helps him/her for the same, he/she will be punished under relevant provisions. This year, around 17 lakh students of the state are going to take 10th and 12th board examinations.