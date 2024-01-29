MP: Dindori SDM Strangled To Death By Husband; Accused Washed Blood-Stained Clothes To Erase Evidence, Caught

MP: Husband Murders SDM Wife In Dindori, Police Exposes Him In 24 Hours | Representative image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): An SDM officer was allegedly strangled to death by her husband at their residence in Dindori, said police on Monday. The SDM was posted in Shahpura of Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district.

The accused, in an attempt to erase any evidence, washed the clothes of his dead wife and the blood-stained bedsheet. However, he was caught within 24 hours by the police.

According to the IG Mukesh Srivastava, a case has been registered against husband Manish Sharma (45) under several sections and he has been taken into custody.

Suspicious death occurred on Sunday afternoon

In fact, SDM Nisha Napit died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday afternoon. SDM's husband Manish Sharma had earlier said that he had taken her to the hospital after she developed chest pain and she died during treatment.

Whereas, the Doctor Ratnesh Dwivedi, who conducted the postmortem, said that Nisha had died four-five hours before she was brought to the hospital.

Family suspected Manish

SDM Nisha's elder sister Neelima Napit alleged that Manish had relations with many other women and he used to harass Nisha for money. The FSL team found bedsheets, pillowcases and Nisha's clothes in the washing machine. Meaning he is trying to hide the evidence.

Neelima said that in 2020, Nisha married Gwalior resident Manish Sharma. Both of them met at the matrimonial site. Nisha got married but we came to know later.