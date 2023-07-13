 MP: Delhi Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhopal's MP Nagar
The police learnt that he frequently used to visit city for office work and had arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
MP: Delhi Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhopal's MP Nagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had arrived in the city from Delhi and was staying at a hotel located in MP Nagar of the city died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, the police said.

They added that the victim might have died of cardiac arrest and have referred his body for post-mortem, after which the whole thing will become clear.

Investigating officer (IO) Ganga Singh Thakur said that the man who died under mysterious circumstances was identified as Abhishek Richhariya (39). He was a native of Jhansi and used to reside along with his family in Delhi. He used to work at a private firm in Delhi itself, IO Singh added.

article-image

The police learnt that he frequently used to visit city for office work and had arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday night from Delhi. The police interrogated hotel staff regarding the case, who said that Richhariya’s health began to deteriorate early Wednesday morning.

He went to see a doctor who resides nearby. After returning to the hotel, he told the receptionist that he is feeling jittery and asked for a glass of lemonade.

By the time the receptionist got him the beverage, he had fainted on a sofa kept there. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

