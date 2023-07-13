Bhopal: Aadhaar Card Biometric Cloned In Patwari Exam, Allege Indian Youth Congress

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their attack on the government over the alleged anomalies in Patwari exam, the Congress on Thursday said fingerprints were cloned to spoof Aadhaar to sit in the exam.

A gang facilitated changing of the finger print in Aadhaar card, the biometrics were cloned, the thumb impression was made using wax and fevicol in the Patwari exam, alleged Indian Youth Congress state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

Employee Selection Board (ESB) have conducted the exam on more than 8,945 posts of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022. The exams were conducted from March 5 to 26, the results were declared on June 30.

Read Also IIT Indore Develops Process For Production Of Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

Since the result was announced controversy erupted. The Congress is raising questions on the recruitments and its process. The Congress has raised 15-point allegations on the ESB and also on state government.

Tripathi alleged that the Aadhaar card was modified and for the biometrics the four fingers of the examinees and thumb of the solver were applied and then a clone of the thumb impression was made with wax and fevicol. Thereafter, the photograph of the examinees and the solver were combined through morphing, he alleged explaining the modus operandi.

It has also been alleged that the candidates who had appeared with the disabled certificate, who had cleared the exams were from a particular area .