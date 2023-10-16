MP Crime: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped By 53-Year-Old Neighbour In Gwalior

Representational Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old neighbour allegedly raped a 6-year-old girl on pretext of playing games in Gwalior on Monday. The accused has been arrested under POCSO Act.

The accused lured the innocent child into his room under the pretext of playing games, where he started touching her inappropriately and raped her. The incident came to light when the girl's health deteriorated, and she began experiencing nausea. Upon questioning by her concerned parents, she revealed the traumatic incident.

The victim, a six-year-old residing with her parents in a rented house in Hanumanganj Nagar of Dabra City police station area, was playing alone in the courtyard when the suspect, Shaukat Khan, aged 53, who lived in a different part of the same building, approached her. The child was familiar with Khan due to their shared residence.

As soon as the incident was discovered, the parents took the child to the police station to file a complaint against the perpetrator. Acting on the parents' complaint, the police have registered a case against Shaukat Khan under charges of sexual assault, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and subsequently sent to jail.