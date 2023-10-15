MP Weather Update: Rain Likely For 3 Days In Gwalior, Ujjain & More; Cold To Follow | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather will remain changed in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday with districts adjoining Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan experiencing light rain. It may rain in 11 districts including Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch due to Western Disturbance becoming active.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that on October 15, 16 and 17, there will be light rain with thunderstorms in the northern and central parts of the state. The effect of cold will increase after the rainy season stops. There will be a drop in night temperature at the end of October.

Rain for three days

October 15: Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch.

October 16: Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Vidisha, Bhopal, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sagar. , Panna, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Satna.

October 17: Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna and Satna.

October this year has been a mix of three seasons including summer, rain and slight cold. Many cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced such heat in October as if it was the month of March-April. In many districts the temperature remained more than 37 degrees.

There was also a slight cold effect in the initial week of October. However, due to Western Disturbance not being active, dry air coming from Rajasthan and the intensity of sunlight increasing by 20%, the effect of cold was reduced.

Damoh hottest

Meanwhile, the effect of heat continued in the state on Saturday as well. The temperature in Bhopal reached a record 36.7 degrees. Damoh once again remained the hottest in the state. The temperature here reached 37.8 degrees. The effect of heat was more in Gwalior, Khajuraho and Guna.

Read Also MP Road Tragedy: 3 Labourers Dead After Tractor Rams Into Car At National Highway In Morena

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)