MP Road Tragedy: 3 Labourers Dead After Tractor Rams Into Car At National Highway In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers died while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a tractor at National Highway-44 in Morena on Sunday afternoon. The head-on accident was so intense that one of the labourers laid dead on the completely crashed car's bonnet.

The labourers were involved in the construction work ongoing at the Delhi-Mumbai Highway, near Noorabad police station of Morena, when the accident happened.

The two persons travelling in the car have been referred to the district hospital for the treatment.

