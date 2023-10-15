 MP Road Tragedy: 3 Labourers Dead After Tractor Rams Into Car At National Highway In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Road Tragedy: 3 Labourers Dead After Tractor Rams Into Car At National Highway In Morena

MP Road Tragedy: 3 Labourers Dead After Tractor Rams Into Car At National Highway In Morena

The two persons travelling in the car have been referred to the district hospital for the treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers died while two others sustained severe injuries after a car collided with a tractor at National Highway-44 in Morena on Sunday afternoon. The head-on accident was so intense that one of the labourers laid dead on the completely crashed car's bonnet.

The labourers were involved in the construction work ongoing at the Delhi-Mumbai Highway, near Noorabad police station of Morena, when the accident happened.

The two persons travelling in the car have been referred to the district hospital for the treatment.

Read Also
MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Media Cell Vice President Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns From Congress Says "Few OBC Candidates Fielded By...

Media Cell Vice President Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns From Congress Says

BJP Has Nothing Left In MP, They Are Losing: Kamal Nath

BJP Has Nothing Left In MP, They Are Losing: Kamal Nath

MP Weather Update: Rain Likely For 3 Days In Gwalior, Ujjain & More; Cold To Follow

MP Weather Update: Rain Likely For 3 Days In Gwalior, Ujjain & More; Cold To Follow

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

Going To MP Polls With Clear Approach Under Kamal Nath's Leadership, Says Congress; Claims CM...

MP Crime: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In MP's Rewa District; One Held

MP Crime: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In MP's Rewa District; One Held