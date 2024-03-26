MP: Contestants Of 50+ Age Poised For Fierce Fight In Poll Ring | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The average age of the contestants of the Congress and the BJP is between 52 and 53 years, and it is expected the voters will see a keen contest. Nevertheless, there are a few constituencies in the state where the contest is between those who are below 45 and those above 60s.

Among the 29 candidates announced by the BJP, the average age of those contesting the Lok Sabha elections is 53, while for the 22 Congress candidates, the average age is 52. Nevertheless, the number of greenhorns contesting the current Lok Sabha election is negligible. A few candidates who are below 40 are not novices in politics. These constituencies serve as battlegrounds for a generational clash, as both seasoned veterans and youthful contenders vie for the trust and support of the electorate, shaping a compelling political landscape. Let’s take a look at constituencies where a youthful candidate is challenging established, older politicians.

Tikamgarh: The electoral battle in Tikamgarh LS constituency features the incumbent BJP candidate and Union Minister, Virendra Khatik, aged 70, with seven years of parliamentary experience. Khatik faces challenge from Pankaj Ahirwar, aged 42, the Congress’s state president of Scheduled Castes.

Ratlam: In Ratlam constituency, the electoral dynamics pit 40-year-old BJP candidate Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan, the district president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, against 73-year-old Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria. Bhuria boasts a rich political resume, having served as an MLA five times, held ministerial positions three times in the state government, served as an MP four times, held ministerial positions twice in the central government, and also served as the state congress president.

Satna: In Satna constituency, the contest unfolds between 39-year-old Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha and 61-year-old BJP candidate Ganesh Singh, a four-time MP. Kushwaha, having served twice as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Satna, presents a contrasting perspective.

Betul: The electoral arena in Betul constituency sees 36-year-old Congress candidate Ramu Tekam, the state adivasi congress president, challenging 60-year-old BJP candidate Durgadas Uikey, the incumbent MP from Betul.

Indore: The electoral contest in Indore constituency revolves around 62-year-old BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani, the incumbent MP from Indore, facing off against 44-year-old newcomer Akshay Kanti, who is contesting his first election.