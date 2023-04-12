MP: Congress used Muslims as vote bank, says Bhupendra Singh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh has said the Congress simply used the Muslims as vote bank.

During its 60 years’ rule, the party has neither given any house to the Muslims nor any skill training to them, Singh said, adding that it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has done a lot of development work for the Muslims.

Singh made the statement at the time of performing Bhoomipujan for development work at a Muslim-dominated ward.

He also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for construction of a boundary wall of a burial ground.

He also performed Bhoomipujan for construction of a community hall for Rs 60 lakh.

Singh directed the officials to install high-mast lights in the area in a week and dig up a bore well for water.

More than 75 Muslims, including some former councilors of the Congress, joined the BJP.

Singh said the Muslims in Khuraiare always devoted to the nation and they have a big heart.

There has never been communal disharmony in the area, the minister said, adding that both the communities celebrate all the religious festivals together.

Both the communities are getting the fruits of development in Khurai, Singh said.