Bhopal: Vivek Sagar in men’s core group for national camp ahead of Hockey Pro League

Hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s star hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been included in 39-member men’s core group for national coaching camp for remaining matches of International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

At a time when the city is losing hold of the title, Nursery of Hockey, Vivek has kept the state’s banner high by playing his 100th match as a member of the Indian team.

At 23, he has won major medals. From the Olympics to Asian Games, Sagar has contributed to India’s win in every big game. Sagar is part of the camp that Hockey India announced for national coaching camp, which begins on Saturday at SAI, Bengaluru.

The camp will end on May 21 ahead of Indian team's tour of Europe where it will play Belgium, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Argentina in the remaining FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 matches.

The men’s team has 19 points from eight matches it has played so far with captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of league with 11 goals.