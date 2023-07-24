MP: Congress MLA, Supporters Stage Protest Over Manipur Incident In Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood on Monday staged a protest along with his supporters over the Manipur incident in the state capital Bhopal and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were not speaking about the issue.

They staged their sit-in wearing black clothes in front of Gandhi statue at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in the city.

Speaking to media, Masood said,"The country is being ashamed and the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister are not saying anything about the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur. PM Modi is celebrating 75 years of independence and such incidents are happening with women."

"Even when they (BJP government) take the action, they take unilateral action. We are standing with those people who are troubled and harassed. Our Congress party is constantly opposing the incident of Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi is protesting and other leaders are also protesting, but the Prime Minister does not want to discuss it in the parliament and he does not want to talk about it. Therefore, the movement is the only way," Masood added.