Indore: Vector Borne Diseases Rise As Monsoon Reaches Its Peak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon reaching its peak, vector-borne diseases have been spreading its tentacles across the city, and 15 patients were found positive in July. With this, the total number of cases has reached 36.

Out of the 36 cases, as many as 15 cases were detected in this month. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, two new cases of malaria were found on Saturday, with which the total number of malaria patients increased to seven.

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 15 men and 21 women were affected by the disease and two of them are kids.

“More dengue cases may be detected in coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it’s mainly up to the people to prevent water logging and wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid the disease,” Dr Patel said.

He added that there was no active case in the city as all the patients had recovered and most of them were treated at home.

Private hospitals have different figures

While government records show that only 36 cases of dengue were found in the district, the number of patients in private hospitals tells a different story. Health officials confirm dengue cases only after confirmation through the McElisa test but private hospitals rely on rapid tests and start treatment on that basis.

