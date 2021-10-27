Indore: Dengue Scare as 18 more test positive, total 762

Indore

There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 18 more people tested positive with which the total number of cases reached 762.

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 18 people were found dengue positive on Monday including 12 males and 6 females.

“We are continuously running anti larvae drives in all areas of the district and also taking action against people on finding dengue larvae. People can prevent the disease by preventing mosquito bite by following simple steps like using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, and others,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 467 were males while 295 were females including 175 children.

“There are a total of 23 active cases in the city out of which 16 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

