MP: Congress Block President Thrashed In Jabalpur, Memo Handed Over To Police

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have submitted a memorandum to the SP Jabalpur in a case related to one of their party workers thrashed on the intervening night of polling day, demanding quick action into the matter, said the officials on Tuesday.

The Congress worker, the party's block president, Manoj Patel was beaten up by some persons in Panagar assembly constituency under the jurisdiction of Ranjhi police station on Thursday night (November 16) before the assembly polling in the state.

The Congress Candidate from the seat, Rajesh Patel had filed a named complaint against two persons accusing the BJP at Ranjhi police station. But when the action was not taken yet, Patel along with party workers submitted a memorandum to Jabalpur SP demanding immediate action into the matter.

"The incident that took place with our Block President Manoj Patel at around 1 am on the intervening night of November 16 and 17 was done under the protection of the BJP candidate Sushil Tiwari (Indu Tiwari) and at his behest. Apart from this, when Tiwari, who has been an MLA for the last 10 years, was visiting around the booths of our area on the polling day, he showed the video to our workers that threatened them. I cannot imagine that despite being an MLA, he did such a petty thing," Congress candidate Rajesh Patel said.