MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi, reiterates demand for Sainik School in Bhind-Morena

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union defense minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. Chouhan reiterated the long pending demand of opening of Sainik School in Bhind-Morena district of the Chambal division.

This was Chouhan’s first courtesy call on the defense minister after becoming Chief Minister earlier this year. The opening of the Sainik School will give the opportunity for the youths of the state to pursue career in armed forced. The region has given a large number of soldiers to the defence forces of the country, said the Chief Minister, adding that a youth from almost every house in Bhind-Morena district is getting recruited in the Army to protect the country’s border. Urging the central minister to look into the demand, The Chief Minister said that the state government had already allotted 334 hectare land to the DRDO. In 2017, the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that in lieu of this, a Sainik School would be opened in Chambal division.

Chouhan said that the state government has also identified land for Sainik School, if the Centre is not willing to construct Sanik school on the land allotted earlier.