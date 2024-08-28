MP: Civic Body’s Plan To Demolish 80 Dilapidated Houses Shelved

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika’s plan to demolish 80 dilapidated buildings in the city seems to have been swept under the carpet, as the officials are sitting idle, after sending notices to the owners of such edifices. Every year, during the rainy season, many old buildings collapse, causing deaths and injuries to the people.

In one such incident, a 70-year-old woman died after a building in Charkha Line caved in last month. When the civic body was informed about it and the residents of the area raised a hue and cry over the issue, the officials identified 80 old buildings and launched a drive to demolish them.

They also issued notices to the owner of such houses, but the drive could not be carried out, and another house caved in near Udyog Kendra on Saturday. Nevertheless, as nobody was passing by the area or nobody was living, no tragedy occurred.

The officials told the house owners that if they did not demolish the dilapidated houses, the civic body would do it, but the officials did not take any action afterwards. When the issue was raised before chief municipal officer Bhupendra Dikshit, he said the action would soon begin. Reminders will be sent to the house owners, and if they do not get the buildings razed, the civic body will act, he said.