MP: CBI Raids SVN Nursing College In Chhatarpur

Bhopal / Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation raided Swami Vivekanand College Of Nursing in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

High Court had handed over the investigation into irregularities committed in nursing colleges to CBI on April 28, 2023.

The matter had reached High Court after examinations were not held in many nursing colleges. Instructions were given to government by High Court that investigation should be carried out at all the nursing colleges in the state.

According to locals, a 20-member team of CBI reached SVN Nursing College located in Chaubey Colony in Chhatarpur to investigate. The CBI team entered the college and locked the main gate and examined all the documents including recognition of nursing college, building, students’ attendance register, staff attendance register.

This team reached college at 11 am and locked the main gate and did not even media to enter. The CBI team was inside the nursing college till 5 pm.

In 2020, a big scam of nursing colleges came to light. Many nursing colleges were running on paper. In 2022, irregularities were revealed in 35 colleges in the state. Examinations were not conducted in nursing colleges for many years.

The matter reached High Court and as per instructions of High Court, investigation began in 375 nursing colleges.

High Court had instructed CBI to carry out physical verification of nursing colleges in the state. Students had raised protest and demanded timely examination of nursing courses but FIRs were lodged against them at many places.