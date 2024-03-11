MP: Cabinet Decides To Give Bonus Of ₹125 On Wheat | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has decided to give bonus of Rs 125 on Per quintal wheat. As of now rate of wheat is Rs 2275 per qunital. After giving bonus, wheat will be purchased at the rate of around Rs 2400.

Under PM Shri Air Ambulance scheme, one helicopter and one plane will be operated. The Ayushman card holder patient will be ferried at free of cost to other hospital for better treatment. The Collector and Chief Medical Officer will take decisions regarding the patient.

In yet another major decision, government has decided to electrify the houses of most backward tribes such as Baiga, Saharia and Bharia. If people of such tribes are living in jungles then their houses will be electrified through solar energy.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the future demand of electricity, agreement of 800 megawatt has been made.

It was often seen that poor people used to carry the dead body of their beloved ones on cycles and handcart from hospital. To solve this issue, cabinet decided that every district hospital shall have the Corpse transporting vehicle. Collector and CMO have been authorized to provide corpse vehicle to ferry the dead body free of cost.

Under central sponsored scheme, 13 nursing colleges will be opened in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Marketing Federation has been declared nodal agency to arrange Fertilizer and urea for farme

MP: LoP Lied That He Was Not Consulted Upon Appointment Of New Lokayukt, Claims Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya took a dig at Leader of Opposition Umangh Singhar for stating that government has not taken his consent on appointment of new Lokayukta. Vijayvargiya claimed that LOP has given untrue statement over the issue.

Interacting with media at Mantralaya, the minister said, 'one officer from CM House had went to LoP's house and told him that along with CM and Chief Justice, his consent is needed for appointment of new Lokayukta."

"The officer satyed at Singhar's house for one hour and conveyed the message that decision over appointment of new Lokayukta could be taken on the basis of majority," he concluded.

Notably, Singhar had stated on Sunday that government has not consulted him in appointment of new Lokayukta and hence the entire process of appointment is illegal. He demanded that the process to appointment of new Lokayukta shall be conducted again.