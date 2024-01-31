MP Cabinet Approves Rs 164 Crores For Expansion Of Super Specialty Hospital In Rewa

Madhya Pradesh government has approved Rs 164 crores for the expansion of a super specialty hospital in Rewa.

A proposal for the same was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here in Bhopal on Wednesday and the state cabinet approved the proposal.

After the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya briefed the reporters about the important decisions taken by the council of ministers.

"The cabinet approved an amount of Rs 164 crore for the expansion of Super Specialty Hospital in Rewa. It will benefit the people of Rewa and Shahdol divisions as it is the largest super specialty hospital in those divisions," Vijayvargiya said.

The council of ministers also took an important decision about the startup policy in the state.

The minister said, "All the startup people who want to participate in national or international competitions will be given a reimbursement of Rs 50,000 by the state government for participating in national competitions and Rs 1.50 lakh for participating in international competitions." The amount will be given once in a financial year and up to twice in the entire tenure for a startup, he added.

Apart from this, several administrative decisions were taken by the council of ministers, Vijayvardiya added.

Meanwhile, in the address before the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Parbati-KaliSindh-Chambal Link Project and thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for providing road projects worth Rs 10405 crore to the state.

The chief minister said that the Parbati-KaliSindh-Chambal Link Project, pending for almost two decades, would now be implemented with the initiative of PM Modi. This would benefit 12 districts of Malwa and Chambal region in the state and 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. The availability of drinking water will increase in these areas and water will also be available for irrigation and industrial use.

He further informed that the project worth Rs 75000 crore and the state's would invest only 10 percent, rest 90% of the amount would be provided by the central government. CM Yadav also said that the Bhoomi Pujan of Ken-Betwa Link Project would take place in February 2024.