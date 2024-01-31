Bhopal: Reeling Under Debt, Drug Addict Guard Hangs Self At Park In Shyamala Hills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man, employed as a guard at the Priyadarshini Park in the city, located at Polytechnic Square, died by hanging himself inside the park in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The man was a drug addict who had also been reeling under financial straits and thus took the extreme step, as claimed by the police.

Shyamala Hills police station officials aware of the incident said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Ajay Raikwar (30). He was employed as a security guard at Priyadarshini Park, located opposite Manas Bhawan at Shyamala Hills.

His wife told the police that from the past few days, a dispute had been ongoing between them due to alcohol and drug addiction. To fulfill his intoxication needs, he had also borrowed money from some of his acquaintances, who later began mounting pressure on him to return the money. Depressed due to the same, he reached the park on Wednesday early morning and hanged himself to a tree by means of a rope.

The police received the information from another security guard deployed there, at around 9:15 am on Wednesday. They rushed to the spot and brought his body down, after which they began questioning the security guard who had passed on the information to them.

On-lookers present at the spot told Free Press that some bundles of cash had also been recovered from Raikwar’s pockets. When Free Press posed questions pertaining to the same before the station house officer (SHO) of Shyamala hills police station, Ramvilas Vimal, he refuted the claims. He added that Raikwar's body has been sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited.