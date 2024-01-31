Bhopal: Gadkari Suggests Ropeway, Sky Buses Over Upper Lake

File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has suggested to the Mohan Yadav government that they should give a proposal for starting a ropeway, cable car and sky buses over Upper Lake (Bhopal) and his ministry will help the state government in this regard.

He was speaking while laying the foundation stone of 15 national highway road projects of 498 km in length at Lal Parade ground here on Tuesday. A sum of over Rs 8,000 crores will be spent on these projects.

Talking about various road projects, Gadkari said that soon the road network of Madhya Pradesh will become equivalent to that in America. He said that Malwa wheat has great demand in many countries including Abu Dhabi and a road network will prove beneficial for exporting wheat.

He spoke about a ropeway project between Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple and informed that the tender process of the project costing Rs 171 crore will be completed next month.

“ We are working on all 27 projects of Madhya Pradesh and shortly their tenders will be issued,” he said.

He informed that green express highways worth Rs 50,000 crores will be launched in Madhya Pradesh.

An economic corridor between Bhopal to Kanpur is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crores. The length of the six-lane road will be 440 km. As of now, 15 hours are needed to travel between Bhopal and Kanpur. After this project, travel time will be cut down to 7 hours.

Bhopal-Sagar project (of Rs 4000 cr) will be completed by 2024 end. Sagar -Kanpur corridor is also being built with the cost of Rs 8,000 crores.

He informed that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is crossing through Madhya Pradesh, and the 245 km long stretch in Madhya Pradesh will be completed by December this year.

A second highway between Indore and Hyderabad would be constructed at the cost of Rs 18000 crores. Ujjain to Gharot Green expressway will be constructed at the cost of Rs 2700 crores, the minister said.

CM praises Gadkari’s ideas

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it’s a great achievement for the state to have road construction works of Rs 10,000 crores. Talking about the national level performance of NHAI, he said in 70 years, 5000 km of roads were constructed and in the last 10 years roads of equivalent length have been built. The NHAI projects are going to benefit 17 districts of state.

The fifteen projects for which foundation stone was laid down are:

* Six-lane road of 40 km between Shahganj bypass of Raisen district and Badi.

* Four-lane road widening between Budhni-Shahganj.

* Two-lane with paved shoulder widening from Multai state border segment Madhya Pradesh/Maharashtra.

* 2 lane road (along with paved shoulder) Dinara of Pichore.

* Widening of Sheopur Goras route

* Construction of two-lane of Shujalpur bypass

* Construction of two-lane road Kasrawad, Sailani, Khargone and Bistan by-pass.

* Two-lane of Ater and Bhind bypass

* Two-lane from Sarwardevla till Paal (length 55.8 km)

* Two-lane between Goras Shyampura

* Widening work between Shyampur Sabalgarh route.

* Two-lane between Gujarat border (Dahod) till Ambua.