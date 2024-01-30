Bhopal: Ex-Housing Coops Society Official Convicted

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted former regional officer of Awas Sangh (state government entity) and members of Ganga Jamuna Housing Cooperative Society for taking loans from Awas Sangh on the basis of forged documents. ADJ Rajeev K Pal passed the order.

According to order, former regional officer Arun Mehra will undergo 3 years of rigorous imprisonment while other members of Ganga Jamuna Housing Cooperative Society Ram Kumar Pancholi, Chandrakala, Kulsum Bi have been sentenced to three years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 15,000.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered case under Sections 13(1), (D), 13(2) of Anti Corruption Act and Sections 420, 120(B), 467,468 of IPC on February 4, 2004. Challan was submitted in the court in 2015.

According to additional public prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi, Arun Mehra and society had formed a nexus for sanctioning loan for construction of houses on the basis of fake documents.

ADOP Hemlata Kushwah, who appeared on behalf of government, said, “It was criminal conspiracy on the part of Arun Mehra who was found guilty for sanctioning loan to members of Ganga Jamuna housing cooperative society. The court has convicted them with fine.”